職場霸凌防治專章 2026/7/1施行，喆律協助您檢視企業法遵狀況
喆律法律事務所
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ZHE LU LAW OFFICE

Legal Risk Resolved — Before It Becomes a Crisis

Zhelu's 72-attorney team, led by former judges and prosecutors, serves as the legal backbone for businesses operating in Taiwan — from contract review and labor compliance to IP protection and corporate governance.

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Our Practice Areas

Trusted & Featured By

LINE TODAY
經理人月刊
BBC
TVBS
東森財經
三立新聞網
中時新聞網
自由時報
聯合新聞網
蘋果日報
ETtoday
POP RADIO
風傳媒
鏡傳媒
關鍵評論網
報導者
今周刊
經濟日報
工商時報
信傳媒
年代新聞
台視新聞
職涯診所Podcast
民視新聞
LINE TODAY
經理人月刊
BBC
TVBS
東森財經
三立新聞網
中時新聞網
自由時報
聯合新聞網
蘋果日報
ETtoday
POP RADIO
風傳媒
鏡傳媒
關鍵評論網
報導者
今周刊
經濟日報
工商時報
信傳媒
年代新聞
台視新聞
職涯診所Podcast
民視新聞
Our Expertise

Practice Areas

From corporate transactions to employment disputes, our attorneys bring courtroom-tested judgment to every engagement.

Corporate Advisory

Corporate law, employment compliance, IP protection, and contract management — integrated legal risk management for businesses at every stage of growth.

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Family & Divorce

Taiwan's largest family law team, staffed by senior attorneys and former judges, helping you navigate divorce, custody, and asset division.

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Criminal Defense

Fraud, assault, drug offenses, DUI, and offenses against personal liberty — defense representation from investigation through trial.

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Debt Recovery

Court-led debt recovery backed by rigorous asset tracing and enforcement — the same standards applied by financial institutions.

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Civil Litigation

Commercial disputes, real estate conflicts, breach of contract, and damages claims — litigation strategy informed by former judges who know how courts decide.

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Inheritance & Wills

We provide professional estate planning and will drafting services, assisting you with complex estate division, legally reserved portions, and inheritance disputes. With empathy and legal expertise, we safeguard your family's wealth, security, and harmony.

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Judicial Insight
Judicial Insight

The Advantage of Judicial Experience

We've sat on the bench.
We know how courts think.

Zhelu's managing partners include former judges and prosecutors with years on the bench. That perspective — understanding how courts weigh evidence, interpret contracts, and assess liability — means we can structure your business's legal position to hold up under scrutiny, not just look good on paper.

Talk to Our Team
Our Reach

Offices

Six offices across Taiwan's major cities — Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung — providing on-the-ground legal support wherever your business operates.

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Cases Handled / Advised
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Attorneys
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Offices
Taipei Office

Taipei Office

02-2760-6180
9F.-1, No.167, Fuxing N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City (Sanxin Building)

Taipei Office

  • 02-2760-6180
  • 02-2764-2576
  • 9F.-1, No.167, Fuxing N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City (Sanxin Building)
Taoyuan Office

Taoyuan Office

03-325-3885
12F.-5, No.77, Xinpu 6th St., Taoyuan Dist., Taoyuan City (Rich 58 Office Building)

Taoyuan Office

  • 03-325-3885
  • 03-325-3866
  • 12F.-5, No.77, Xinpu 6th St., Taoyuan Dist., Taoyuan City (Rich 58 Office Building)
Hsinchu Office

Hsinchu Office

03-621-1182
6F.-6, No.8, Ziqiang S. Rd., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County (Fengyi Einstein E & D)

Hsinchu Office

  • 03-621-1182
  • 03-658-2163
  • 6F.-6, No.8, Ziqiang S. Rd., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County (Fengyi Einstein E & D)
Taichung Office

Taichung Office

04-2375-5705
Rm. A2, 21F., No.497, Zhongming S. Rd., West Dist., Taichung City (Cathay Zhongming Building)

Taichung Office

  • 04-2375-5705
  • 04-2375-6787
  • Rm. A2, 21F., No.497, Zhongming S. Rd., West Dist., Taichung City (Cathay Zhongming Building)
Tainan Office

Tainan Office

06-299-9355
9F.-6, No.457, Chenggong Rd., West Central Dist., Tainan City

Tainan Office

  • 06-299-9355
  • 06-299-9275
  • 9F.-6, No.457, Chenggong Rd., West Central Dist., Tainan City
Kaohsiung Office

Kaohsiung Office

07-223-8346
17F.-4, No.206, Guanghua 1st Rd., Lingya Dist., Kaohsiung City (Pou Chen Zhongzheng Building)

Kaohsiung Office

  • 07-223-8346
  • 07-223-1823
  • 17F.-4, No.206, Guanghua 1st Rd., Lingya Dist., Kaohsiung City (Pou Chen Zhongzheng Building)
Our Legal Team
Our Team

Our Attorneys

Former judges, senior litigators, and specialist counsel
— working as one team

Zhelu's attorneys are selected for depth of expertise and track record across corporate law, litigation, and specialist practice areas. Every engagement draws on the full breadth of the firm — no generalists, no hand-offs.

View Attorney Profiles
Our Clients

Trusted By

Businesses across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and professional services rely on Zhelu for ongoing legal counsel.

財政部國有財產署南區分署
財政部國有財產署南區分署
言果學習股份有限公司
言果學習股份有限公司
新北市補習教育協會
新北市補習教育協會
盛裕國際物流股份有限公司
盛裕國際物流股份有限公司
偉利科技股份有限公司
偉利科技股份有限公司
DEEPSOUL®自由潛水
DEEPSOUL®自由潛水
宏程影音科技
宏程影音科技
GoGlobal 悅洋國際教育中心
GoGlobal 悅洋國際教育中心
偉志控股有限公司
偉志控股有限公司
晶偉電子股份有限公司
晶偉電子股份有限公司
從心牙醫診所
從心牙醫診所
國際新思有限公司
國際新思有限公司
九五國際商務中心
九五國際商務中心
棠禾空間設計有限公司
棠禾空間設計有限公司
蕪菁室內裝修設計有限公司
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玖叁創意整合行銷有限公司
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哈芬德國音樂留學有限公司
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祥晉牙醫診所
祥晉牙醫診所
澍園工程有限公司
澍園工程有限公司
珵寓室內裝修設計有限公司
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維肯媒體股份有限公司
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明凱資訊工程有限公司
明凱資訊工程有限公司
祥悅牙醫診所
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謙泰建設股份有限公司
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Legal Technology

Our Legal Technology Platforms

Zhelu has built a suite of digital legal tools that extend access to legal guidance — combining attorney expertise with technology to serve clients faster and at greater scale.

85010

85010

Taiwan’s most widely used divorce legal service, supported by a high-quality team specializing in family law cases.

金貝殼

金貝殼

Professional debt collection legal services that help individuals efficiently recover debts through court procedures.

律師談吉他

律師談吉他

Explains legal issues through the analysis of current news and events, helping you see that the law isn’t difficult to understand.

法律010

法律010

Over 70 partner lawyers, forming the largest free legal consultation service in Taiwan.

法律FOLLOW ME

法律FOLLOW ME

Provides professional and easy-to-understand visualized processes for complex legal issues, helping people resolve problems step by step.

易律網

易律網

Provides everyday legal knowledge curated by professional lawyers and free online legal consultations, making it easy to find a lawyer.

法速答

法速答

An AI-powered online legal consultation platform optimized by former judges, former prosecutors, and senior attorneys, providing 24/7 instant answers to a wide range of legal questions.

CONSULTATION

Resolve Legal Risk
Before It Costs You

Contract reviews, labor compliance checks, IP audits — Zhelu's corporate advisory team identifies exposure before it escalates. Proactive counsel, not reactive damage control.

Contact

Us

喆律法律事務所

72 attorneys. 6 offices. One integrated team for every legal need.

Contact Us

  • 02-2760-6180
  • service@zhelu.tw
  • 9F.-1, No.167, Fuxing N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City (Sanxin Building)

Online Consultation

Add ZHE LU on LINE for free online legal consultation.

LINE Consultation

© 2026 Zhelu Law Firm. All Rights Reserved.

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