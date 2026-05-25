ZHE LU LAW OFFICE
Zhelu's 72-attorney team, led by former judges and prosecutors, serves as the legal backbone for businesses operating in Taiwan — from contract review and labor compliance to IP protection and corporate governance.
Trusted & Featured By
From corporate transactions to employment disputes, our attorneys bring courtroom-tested judgment to every engagement.
Corporate law, employment compliance, IP protection, and contract management — integrated legal risk management for businesses at every stage of growth.Consult Now
Taiwan's largest family law team, staffed by senior attorneys and former judges, helping you navigate divorce, custody, and asset division.Consult Now
Fraud, assault, drug offenses, DUI, and offenses against personal liberty — defense representation from investigation through trial.Consult Now
Court-led debt recovery backed by rigorous asset tracing and enforcement — the same standards applied by financial institutions.Consult Now
Commercial disputes, real estate conflicts, breach of contract, and damages claims — litigation strategy informed by former judges who know how courts decide.Consult Now
We provide professional estate planning and will drafting services, assisting you with complex estate division, legally reserved portions, and inheritance disputes. With empathy and legal expertise, we safeguard your family's wealth, security, and harmony.Consult Now
Zhelu's managing partners include former judges and prosecutors with years on the bench. That perspective — understanding how courts weigh evidence, interpret contracts, and assess liability — means we can structure your business's legal position to hold up under scrutiny, not just look good on paper.
Six offices across Taiwan's major cities — Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung — providing on-the-ground legal support wherever your business operates.
Zhelu's attorneys are selected for depth of expertise and track record across corporate law, litigation, and specialist practice areas. Every engagement draws on the full breadth of the firm — no generalists, no hand-offs.
Businesses across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and professional services rely on Zhelu for ongoing legal counsel.
Zhelu has built a suite of digital legal tools that extend access to legal guidance — combining attorney expertise with technology to serve clients faster and at greater scale.
Taiwan’s most widely used divorce legal service, supported by a high-quality team specializing in family law cases.
Professional debt collection legal services that help individuals efficiently recover debts through court procedures.
Explains legal issues through the analysis of current news and events, helping you see that the law isn’t difficult to understand.
Provides professional and easy-to-understand visualized processes for complex legal issues, helping people resolve problems step by step.
Provides everyday legal knowledge curated by professional lawyers and free online legal consultations, making it easy to find a lawyer.
CONSULTATION
Contract reviews, labor compliance checks, IP audits — Zhelu's corporate advisory team identifies exposure before it escalates. Proactive counsel, not reactive damage control.
Contact
Us